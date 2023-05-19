SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Turns out David Muir is not the only one in his family to be nationally recognized for his work.

His late uncle, Doug Muir was an extraordinary photographer. And starting this weekend, you’ll be able to see Doug’s pictures at the Everson Museum.

In the Conversation, Carrie Lazarus takes us to Central Park to talk with David Muir and his cousin about a man who loved Syracuse and is finally Coming Home.

The exhibit displaying Doug Muir’s work opens Saturday, May 20 and runs throughout the summer at the Everson Museum.