Waterbury, VT – Vermont State Police say a man was shot and injured Wednesday morning in Waterbury and there is a heavy police presence in response. State police say the victim entered a business near Cabin Lane and Route 100 and said he was injured in the woods nearby.

Police say first responders determined the man was shot and he was taken by ambulance to University of Vermont Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

State Police say no one is in custody and the public should expect to see a heavy police presence in Waterbury. The initial investigation is happening along Route 100 in the area of Green Mountain Club. VSP says the investigation involves members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and special teams including the K-9 Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.