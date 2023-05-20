SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Grilled wings, smoked wings, fried and hot… you can find it all this weekend at Battle of the Wings. The festival kicked off on Friday, May 19, and will be held again on Saturday, May 20 at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor.

Are you up for the challenge? These chefs are.

“There’s different ways to win this year, which I think we have a shot at one of those awards,” said Dan Thome, owner of The Wildcat Pizza Pub in Camillus.

Local restaurants in Central New York bringing your favorite wings to the table to help battle hunger.

“For every dollar that comes into the food bank in this type of donation, we are able to get out three meals into the community,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at Food Bank of Central New York.

From ticket sales, to putting your taste buds to the test, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.

“We purchase hundreds of thousands of pounds of food every single month and we’re seeing those food increases just like anybody is that’s going to the grocery store. So the funds that are raised from this event will help us offset those costs,” said Hy.

The Wildcat Sports Pub in Camillus is happy to be part of the fight against hunger.

“I think what they are doing here with this event, I think Nick and everyone over there at Limp Lizard who put this together do a great job of spreading some of the funds to the community which is amazing,” said Thome.

After coming in second place last year, The Wildcat is ready to do battle.

These wing lovers are all in!

“Never mind paying an admission fee to come to stop by because it does go to a great cause. Great food, great drinks, great cause, great time,” said Tristen Protzmann of Syracuse.

A battle to help combat hunger and help those in need.

Battle of the Wings will be held again on Saturday from noon to 10:00 pm. It’s $10.00 at the gate.