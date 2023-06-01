MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bring some “Girl Scout Green” to the Calvary Club for the NYPENN Pathways Girl Scouts Golf Tournament Fundraiser on June 19 in Manlius.

The Calvary Club’s golf course offers an experience for all golf levels and Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is welcoming the community, area youth as well as its girl members ages 12 and up with a love of golf to register.

The council’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

For those who want to buy a ticket and register for the tournament, click here.

The tournament format is an 18-hole Scramble/Captain & Crew. Individual or foursome golf tournament packages are $200 and $800 respectively and include the 18-hole scramble, greens fee, cart, box lunch, specialty gift and buffet dinner.

For those who want to attend the event and dinner afterwards but not golf, you can register for the Cocktail Hour and Dinner at the Calvary Club for $75.

There will be prize payouts for Overall Team 1st and 2nd, Blind Draw Position and “Biggest Loser.”

Bonus competitions include Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Skins Competition, 50/50 Cash Putting Contest and a $10,000 Hole in One Contest — prizes include a car lease courtesy of Crest Cadillac. There is also a Mulligans Package and a phenomenal Silent Auction with one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

If you can’t attend the tournament but want to make a donation, click here.