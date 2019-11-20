Here are the top 10 Thanksgiving dog names

(NEWS10) — As the holidays approach, many pet owners may feel the urge to slip their four legged friends an extra little treat from the dinner table. While a seemingly innocent act, many holiday foods can be toxic to pets according to Trupanion.

While holiday food is okay in small limited doses, certain foods such as turkey, stuffing, and desserts like pumpkin pie can have adverse affects that many pet owners may not be aware of.

According to Trupanion, a small amount of lean light meat is okay only when it does not include the skin, fat, or any dark meat. It is also important that dogs do not ingest cooked bones as they can pose as a choking hazard and damage a pet’s digestive system.

In addition, Trupanion advises pet owners to steer clear of giving their animals things such as stuffing, potatoes, or sweet treats like pie as many of these foods include ingredients that are toxic pets specifically dogs.

With this in mind, Trupanion has come up with a list of the top 10 Thanksgiving dog names after scanning through their database of over 500,000 insured pets to include:

Top 10 Thanksgiving dog names

1. Cinnamon

2. Pumpkin

3. Apple

4. Maize

5. Turkey

6. Cranberry

7. Sweet Potato

8. Green Bean

9. Stuffing

10. Yams