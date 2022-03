(WSYR-TV) — Are you ready for some football? We still have some time before the bright lights of Friday night turn on, and the NewsChannel 9 Sports Team brings you Friday Night Fever, but we have something to hold you over.

Wednesday, Section 3 released the 2022 football schedules for every team. Below we have it broken down for each class.

CLASS AA Schedules

CLASS A Schedules

CLASS B Schedules

CLASS C Schedules

CLASS D Schedules

8-Man Schedules