Here’s how testing at Bills Stadium will work

BUFFALO,N.Y.(WIVB) — The company that’s doing the testing for the games expects to test about seven thousand fans, and it’s a task that they say they’re more than ready for.

“I do believe that the testing will take multiple days, probably two days to do. Because of the size that will be allowed in,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Now that some fans are allowed to see the Bills play at the stadium, they now have to show a negative covid test taken 72 hours before the game.

Here’s how testing for the Bills games will work, fans who have tickets will get a link sent to their phones. Then they click the link and set up a date to get tested in the stadium parking lot.

“You’ll be tested either three days before the game or two days before the game, once you get your result back. The result has to be negative. You then have to on the day of the game arrive at the stadium with proof of your negative result and a picture ID, which will let you then present your ticket. So you can’t get into the game unless you have a negative covid test, done by us,” said Doctor Jon Cohen executive chairman for Bio Reference Laboratory.

The tests that will be given aren’t the rapid tests, they’re the lab-based covid tests. And, according to the FDA, there’s a week or longer turn around time. Cohen says his lab does it faster.

“We’re running 50 to 60 thousand tests a day. Our average turnaround time is between 24 and 48 hours, we are committed in this particular instance to getting the results back to the fans within 48 hours if not sooner.”

This isn’t the first rodeo for the Bio Reference Laboratory. They’ve done millions of tests since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve tested ten teachers in New York City within 24 hours, we have a 24 hour turn around for the six to seven thousand students in the public school system every day. So we’re very used to doing a quick turnaround time for large volume of tests.”

The results will come through a secure email link. When you click on the link, it will go to a PDF that will give you the results of your test.

If a Bills fan who has tickets to the game tests positive for covid, they’ll get their money back for the ticket and parking. Tickets cannot be sold to a third party.