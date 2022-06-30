HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The awards continue to roll in for the Herkimer Generals baseball team, today the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) named starting the second baseman Kyle Caccamise its’ Division III Defensive Player of the Year, and the American Baseball Coaches Association naming Jason Rathbun as its’ Junior College Division III Coach of the Year.

Caccamise carried a .980 fielding percentage and made just two errors over the 2022 season and was awarded an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove for JUCO DIII, along with Mohawk Valley Community College third baseman Bryant Pena. His defense in the Division III World Series contributed directly to the General’s victory and their first national championship in team history.

Coach Jason Rathbun led Herkimer to that victory over Dallas-Eastfield in the national title game after a 37-7 overall regular season. The Generals started the tear 3-3. Herkimer made it to the tournament as the lone at-large bid but did not lose from that point forward, outscoring opponents 37-14 over their four World Series tournament games to bring home the title.