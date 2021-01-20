Herkimer Co. officer receives Shikar-Safari Club award for outstanding service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Darryl Lucas was recently honored with the Wildlife Officer of the Year Award from the Shikar-Safari Club International.

ECO Lucas graduated from Unity College in 1988 with a Bachelor’s degree in Science after majoring in Fisheries. He completed DEC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1992, and worked in DEC’s Region 1 for 10 years before transferring to his current assignment in Region 6.

“On behalf of DEC, I congratulate ECO Lucas for receiving this prestigious award,” Commissioner Seggos said. “ECO Lucas exemplifies the tireless efforts DEC’s law enforcement officers exhibit each day to enforce New York’s environmental laws and ensure New York’s environment and natural resources are protected for generations to come.”

ECO Lucas has been a thorough, dedicated, and persistent officer for 28 years, always seeking to protect the natural resources of New York State. Growing up hunting and fishing on Moriches Bay on Long Island, Officer Lucas witnessed people violating fish and game laws at an early age.

He was inspired to join the ranks of DEC’s Division of Law Enforcement by his love of nature and inherent feeling of responsibility to protect it. Officer Lucas’ drive is demonstrated by the long hours he has put in throughout his career to carry out his duties with honor and respect for the environment and New Yorkers.

Shikar-Safari International Club was founded in 1952 by an international group of hunters interested in exchanging ideas about the sport and promoting ethical hunting of big game animals. Each year, the club sponsors an award for the Wildlife Conservation Police Officer of the Year in all 50 states, 10 Canadian provinces, and the territories of both nations, acknowledging the important part ECOs play in local, national, and international wildlife conservation.