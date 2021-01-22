|Total New Positive Cases Today:
|88
|Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)
|4443
|Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:
|1102
|Total Hospitalized:
|44
|Total number recovered:
|3290
|Covid Deaths:
|51
|Negative Covid-19 test results:
|86914
|Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):
|1156
|Released from Mandatory Quarantine:
|300
|Precautionary Quarantine:
|500
|Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:
|0
Herkimer County Department of Health COVID-19 Update
January 22nd, 2021