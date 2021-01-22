Herkimer County Department of Health COVID-19 Update

News

January 22nd, 2021

Posted: / Updated:
Total New Positive Cases Today:88
Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)4443
Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:1102
Total Hospitalized:44
Total number recovered:3290
Covid Deaths:51
  
Negative Covid-19 test results:86914
  
Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):1156
Released from Mandatory Quarantine:300
  
Precautionary Quarantine:    500
Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:      0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story