HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government of several thousand dollars worth of welfare benefits for several months.

According to the Herkimer County Welfare Unit, an investigation revealed that 45-year-old Renee Balio allegedly received more than $ 3,000.00 worth of benefits that she was not entitled to over a 5-month period.

Renee Balio, age 45, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Balio has been arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court and released on her own recognizance with tickets to appear in front of the City of Little Falls Court in the future.