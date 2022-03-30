HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Hermon woman is facing charges after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Angel M. Dafoe threatened to stab another individual with a weapon in the Town of Hermon. As a result, she was charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

She was arraigned in front of Judge Velez at the Hermon Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Additionally, a “no harass” order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.