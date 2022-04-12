UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple drug charges after a warrant execution on Monday, April 11th.

According to police, after receiving repeated complaints that narcotics were allegedly being sold out of an apartment located at 1434 Genesee Street, a search warrant was carried out by members of the Special investigators & Crime Prevention Units.

Following the execution of the warrant, 41-year-old Joseph Bottini of Utica was allegedly found in possession of over $6,200 in cash and the following narcotics:

  • 60.3G of Methamphetamine                             
  • 20.9G of Heroin                                                
  • 8.2G of Psilocybin mushrooms                       
  • 2.0G of Cocaine                                               

At the conclusion of the investigation, Bottini was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree
    • (Intent to sell Methamphetamine)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Third Degree
    • (Intent to sell Narcotics)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
  • 3 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree
  • Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.