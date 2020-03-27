Hidden Valley releases super spicy ranch sauce

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – While you’re holed up avoiding the coronavirus and maybe using your kitchen more, there’s a new product on our radar.
It’s called Blazin’ Hot Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Hidden Valley’s website boasts it’s “so hot it’ll melt your face off in the ranchiest way possible.”
It’s made of buttermilk, habanero pepper, onion and vinegar flavors.
You could try it on chicken wings, tacos, or whatever you want.
It costs about $3.
Blazin’ Hot is the latest in Hidden Valley’s “Blasted Creamy Dipping Sauce” line, rolled out last year.
Others include Zestier Ranch, Bold Buffalo, and Ranch-dipped Pizza.
