Higgins calls B.S. as US-Canada border to remain closed through at least July 21

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins had some choice words Friday after learning the border with Canada would remain closed another month.

Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, says the border between the United States and Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel through, at least, July 21.

“B******t,” Higgins called it in a tweet.

Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021

U.S. Congressmen Higgins and Bill Huizenga released a joint statement on the extended closure:

“Millions of Americans and Canadians are counting on our governments to work together to reach an agreement that provides a clear roadmap for reopening the border between our two nations. “The lack of transparency surrounding these negotiations is a disservice to our constituents and the millions of residents on both sides of the border waiting to see their loved ones, visit their property, and renew business ties. “While the arrival of vaccines in record time has been a modern marvel, the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to reach an agreement on alleviating border restrictions or aligning additional essential traveler classes is simply unacceptable.” Brian Higgins and Bill Huizenga

