High school seniors wed after cancer diagnosis leaves boy with only few months to live

MOORSEVILLE, Ind. (WJW) — An Indiana teen with just a few months left to live recently married his high school girlfriend, according to Fox News.

Chase and Sadie Smith, both 18, met at a swim meet during their senior years of high school. They exchanged information, began talking and went on their first date a few days later.

Last month, barely more than six months after the couple started dating, they got married in Sadie’s parents’ driveway, which was the spot where they had their first kiss.

The couple planned their wedding ceremony in just four days after learning that Chase’s cancer had returned.

Chase was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma when he was just 12 years old. He fought hard and had been able to manage his disease for many years. He had multiple battles with cancer during his adolescence and continued to win each fight.

Unfortunately, by March of this year his symptoms returned and doctors found several tumors inside his skull. On April 24, Chase was given three to five months to live.

That’s when he and Sadie decided to get married.

The couple refers to their decision as a “God moment,” saying they wanted to take this opportunity to express their love for each other and their faith in God.

They had their families get together for dinner and the couple asked for their loved ones’ blessing.

“I told them how much Sadie had changed my life and how much I loved her, how special she had been to me, the simple fact that there is nobody I’ve been able to open up about my personal life and cancer journey like I’m able to with her,” Chase reportedly said. “She is able to calm me down in a lot of scenarios when nobody else can.”

“He was so sweet. He’s very polite. He’s a good Christian boy,” Sadie explained. “We just fell in love with each other’s personalities. Now, he is all that matters to me.”

Their families were moved to tears and issued their support. Chase’s mom referred to their love as a Hallmark love story or a Nicholas Sparks novel, saying “you just don’t see love like this.”

The couple was wed on April 29. Photographer Amy Phipps shared photos of the ceremony with sister station WJW. Click here for more of her work.

Now, Chase and Sadie say they are spending their time deepening their relationship with each other and the Lord. They start and end each day with prayer, asking God for a miracle.

“We, every day, pray for a miracle together because we trust in God,” Sadie told the news outlet. “We pray that Chase would stay on this earth longer so we can bring more people our story of love.”

“The most important thing in my world at this point is spending time loving and laughing. Just living life to the fullest and loving every moment,” Chase explained. “The precious people in your life, the amount of time they are in your life, take every moment you have. Enjoy and give everything you can in those relationships. And know there is so much possible with love when your love includes God.”

A GoFundMe account was established to help the family as Chase continues his battle with cancer.

