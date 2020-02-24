High school students return from winter break to find inspirational notes on every locker

(NEWS10) — Sometimes, all you need are a few kind words to help you reach your true potential. Students at Amsterdam High School arrived back at school on the Monday after winter break to find not just a few, but more than 1000 inspirational messages and quotes posted around the school.

Photos posted on the Greatest Amsterdam School District Facebook Page show students walking down the hallways of Amsterdam High School Monday morning, surrounded by colorful sticky notes hanging from every locker in sight.

“This is the year I will be stronger, braver, kinder and unstoppable,” said one note. “This year I will be FIERCE.”

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

PHOTO: Greater Amsterdam School District

The staff hand wrote each of the 1200 sticky notes over winter break, then posted one on the locker of every single student in the school.

“Our hope is that they put that post inside their locker to look at and remind them throughout the school year to move forward when times get tough and persevere,” the district said on Facebook.

