From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Watertown that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $38,870

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Employment: 1,850,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

#49. Bill and account collectors

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,130

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,630

– Employment: 222,030

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($63,320)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,950)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,950)

– Job description: Locate and notify customers of delinquent accounts by mail, telephone, or personal visit to solicit payment. Duties include receiving payment and posting amount to customer’s account, preparing statements to credit department if customer fails to respond, initiating repossession proceedings or service disconnection, and keeping records of collection and status of accounts.

#48. Recreation workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,860

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($58,380)

— Danbury, CT ($46,330)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,300)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#47. Butchers and meat cutters

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $39,890

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,630

– Employment: 142,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($49,400)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($49,280)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($48,350)

– Job description: Cut, trim, or prepare consumer-sized portions of meat for use or sale in retail establishments.

#46. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $40,040

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Employment: 1,443,940

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#45. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $40,190

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

#44. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $40,710

– #348 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#43. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $40,930

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#42. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,210

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Employment: 1,797,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#41. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,410

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,580)

— Fairbanks, AK ($45,780)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($44,940)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

#40. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,600

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#39. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $41,770

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($61,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,980)

– Job description: Perform clerical duties for courts of law, municipalities, or governmental licensing agencies and bureaus. May prepare docket of cases to be called; secure information for judges and court; prepare draft agendas or bylaws for town or city council; answer official correspondence; keep fiscal records and accounts; issue licenses or permits; and record data, administer tests, or collect fees.

#38. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $42,010

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Employment: 727,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#37. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $42,050

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($64,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($60,510)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,920)

– Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment, or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service, or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone, or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

#36. Highway maintenance workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $42,100

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)

– Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.

#35. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $42,590

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#34. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $43,240

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

#33. Construction laborers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $43,370

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Employment: 971,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#32. Paper goods machine setters, operators, and tenders

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $43,480

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,480

– Employment: 99,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($60,340)

— Columbia, SC ($60,250)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($59,970)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend paper goods machines that perform a variety of functions, such as converting, sawing, corrugating, banding, wrapping, boxing, stitching, forming, or sealing paper or paperboard sheets into products.

#31. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $44,500

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#30. Firefighters

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $45,780

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.

#29. First-line supervisors of personal service and entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,670

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,820

– Employment: 174,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($61,470)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,030)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of entertainment and recreation related workers.

#28. Carpenters

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,700

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#27. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,870

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 91,930

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($80,010)

— Fort Collins, CO ($63,680)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($59,520)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install computers, word processing systems, automated teller machines, and electronic office machines, such as duplicating and fax machines.

#26. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $46,890

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($72,260)

— New Haven, CT ($65,830)

— Lima, OH ($65,190)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate work activities of cleaning personnel in hotels, hospitals, offices, and other establishments.

#25. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $47,890

– #190 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#24. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $48,510

– #268 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#23. Industrial machinery mechanics

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $48,770

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#22. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $48,840

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#21. Postal service clerks

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $50,620

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#20. Computer user support specialists

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $51,010

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#19. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $51,310

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#18. Postal service mail carriers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $51,330

– #349 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#17. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $52,220

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#16. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $53,230

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#15. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $57,420

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#14. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $57,470

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#13. Construction and building inspectors

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $58,310

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#12. Insurance sales agents

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $60,870

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#11. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $61,180

– #347 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#10. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $61,920

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#9. Food service managers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $62,520

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#8. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $63,610

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#7. Electricians

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $64,850

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $65,500

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#5. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $67,470

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,250

– #262 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#3. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,380

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $83,160

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Watertown-Fort Drum, NY

– Annual mean salary: $91,740

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.