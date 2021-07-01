Hinckley Reservoir Beach closed to swimming

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today that swimming is currently prohibited at the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area in Herkimer County. The beach at Hinckley is open to visitors but closed to swimming indefinitely. For public safety, swimming is permitted only when a lifeguard is on duty.

In addition, beginning Saturday, July 3, use of the pavilions at the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area will require a reservation. Additional recreation opportunities at Hinckley include picnicking and paddling. To make a reservation for a pavilion, call (315) 826-3800. For more information about the Hinckley Reservoir Day Use Area, visit the DEC website.

DEC encourages visitors eager to swim to check out nearby destinations at New York State Parks that are open for swimming when lifeguards are present (list below).

Delta Lake

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/deltalake/details.aspx

Glimmerglass

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/glimmerglass/details.aspx

Verona Beach

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/veronabeach/details.aspx

Gilbert Lake

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/gilbertlake/details.aspx

Whetstone Gulf

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/whetstonegulf/details.aspx

Green Lakes

https://parks.ny.gov/parks/greenlakes/details.aspx

Minekillhttps://parks.ny.gov/parks/minekill/details.aspx