‘His struggle became a death sentence’: Family of man killed by RPD calls for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Family members of Tyshon Jones, a 29-year-old man who was shot dead by Rochester police early Wednesday morning, gathered at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

“His struggle became a death sentence,” said Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church, “and it never should have been.”

Jones’ relatives gathered on the steps of Spiritus Christi Church Sunday afternoon to speak out, days after Jones was shot five times by police.

Family members advocated fundamental overhauls to the way officials respond to mental health calls, and to the police system at large.

“My son was struggling with the loss of matriarchs of his family. He was struggling,” said Kennet, Jones’ mother.

“He was crying out, and he will never, ever walk through my door again,” Kennet continued.

During an interaction with police outside the Open Door Mission in Rochester, according to police, Jones brandished a knife at officers and made threatening statements that he would kill officers, and that officers would have to kill him.

“The system failed him,” said Rev. Brown, a cousin of Jones. “It failed his parents, it failed his community, it fails us every day. we want justice for him and safety for people of color in our community in the hands of police.”

“My younger brother was a loving brother,” said Andre, Jones’ brother. “He was a spiritual brother, he was the foundation of my success, and my foundation for my religion.”