QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A chapter of North Country history is chronicled anew this week. On Tuesday, the Warren County Historical Society announced the publishing of a new book on the life of Seneca Ray Stoddard, an illustrator with close ties to the Adirondacks.

“Seneca Ray Stoddard: An Intimate Portrait of an Adirondack” has been published by the historical society’s publishing arm, first established last year. Penned by local author and doctor Daniel Way, MD, the 205-page book explores Stoddard’s Adirondack inspirations, and the impact he left behind – as well as some surprising connections between the artist and the book’s author.

The book spans 22 chapters, featuring over 250 illustrations meant to add to the picture of Stoddard’s life. Stoddard became a prominent artist, author, photographer, explorer, inventor, lecturer and environmentalist, over a career that spanned six decades.

“In exploring and photographing the Adirondack wilderness, Stoddard became an environmentalist before the word was even recognized. His efforts to preserve the Adirondacks in their relatively pristine condition continue to pay dividends in our modern world,” the Warren County Historical Society wrote.

Copies can be found at the society office at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury. More information can be found by phone at (518) 743-0734.

Stoddard also worked in photography. A catalogue of recently-discovered photos by Stoddard depicting moments in the history of Glens Falls was on exhibit at the Chapman Museum in 2022.