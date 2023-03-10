ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer swore in Anne Nardacci on March 10 at the James T. Foley U.S. Courthouse in Albany. Nardacci’s swearing-in will make the Northern District of NY (NDNY) a majority-female bench for active judges for the first time in history.

An Albany native, Nardacci has spent twenty years holding people accountable and fighting for transparency in the Capital Region. Nardacci is said to bring profound expertise, honor, and history to the Capital Region bench. Judge Nardacci is the third woman Schumer has recommended for nomination to serve on the NDNY bench, following Judge Mae D’Agostino and Chief Judge Brenda Sannes.

“I am truly elated that Anne Nardacci, one of the Capital Region’s own, will finally get to bring her tremendous expertise, integrity, and intelligence to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District, which receives such a wide breadth and volume of cases,” said Senator Schumer. “I truly can’t think of a better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to make the NDNY a majority-female bench for the first time in history. I am confident that Judge Nardacci– both as a brilliant and skilled jurist and an accomplished lawyer with the wisdom accumulated from her life’s experiences — will bring all of her talents, attributes, and common sense to the Northern District bench, which is so grateful to finally have her.”

Nardacci currently serves as a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in Albany, where she has been since 2005. She began her legal career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York City, where she served as an associate from 2002 to 2005. Prior to law school, Nardacci served on the staff of former Congressman Michael R. McNulty in Washington, DC. The Georgetown and Cornell Law School graduate grew up in East Greenbush and went to Columbia high school. She currently lives in Colonie with her husband and two children.