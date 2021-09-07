Hochul announces $6M for climate justice fellowships in disadvantaged communities

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $6 million for Climate Justice Fellowships in disadvantaged communities and priority populations. The money is available over three years to support 150 fellowship opportunities for people across the state residing in these areas.

“These fellowships demonstrate how New York is working to foster new and creative ways to support climate justice and clean energy training for individuals in disadvantaged communities while stimulating rewarding career paths for future generations of New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “This funding will give New Yorkers from underrepresented backgrounds a fresh opportunity to participate in our economy.”

A map of disadvantaged communities in New York State can be found on the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) website. In the Capital Region, these areas include parts of Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Amsterdam. Priority populations include low-income individuals, disabled, homeless, formerly incarcerated, veterans and Native Americans.

NYSERDA will fund and administer the program. They will fund about 50 fellowships in 2021 and up to 100 fellowships through 2023. NYSERDA is currently seeking applications for fellows and host employers to support the professional development, training, and mentoring of the fellows.



Fellows will work with community-based organizations, universities, municipalities, climate tech innovators/start-ups, and clean energy businesses to assist and support community engagement activities, clean energy project development and implementation, partnership building, clean energy start-ups, or other projects.

Applications must be submitted by 3 p.m. on October 28. Host employers must apply to the program with a fellow candidate identified. Employers will need to provide an outline of specific activities the fellow will undertake over the 12-month period.