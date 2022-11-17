ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Wednesday, declaring November Transgender Awareness Month in New York. Hochul said in recognition, several State landmarks will be lit pink, white, and light blue on November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“This November, I’m proud to celebrate Transgender Awareness Month to highlight the countless contributions that members of the transgender community have made to our state,” Governor Hochul said. “Along with Transgender Day of Remembrance, this is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the discrimination and attacks transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary people face across the world. My administration will continue to stand with the transgender community as we fight to ensure all New Yorkers can live with the dignity and equality they deserve.”

Hochul also announced on Wednesday that in an effort to help prevent discrimination, the New York State Division of Human Rights has created a public service announcement (PSA) regarding the rights of transgender and gender non-conforming people in the workplace. The PSA will run on multiple social media platforms in honor of November now being Transgender Awareness Month.

The Office of Employee Relations has also developed a new training video that examines issues faced in the workplace by transgender and gender-nonconforming employees. This video will be used to educate and increase cultural competency regarding the trans community for the entire state workforce, which reaches people from Buffalo to Albany, North Country to New York City, and Long Island.

Building on the information already available in the Office of Employee Relations’ Gender Identity Toolkit on the Statewide Learning Management System, the new Gender ID in the Workplace video provides a more detailed look at issues such as pronoun usage, gender-neutral language, workplace confidentiality, and exposure, and gender-based microaggressions in the workplace. The video is in its final production and the Office of Employee Relations looks forward to launching the new training as part of its mandatory training program for executive branch employees in 2023.

Landmarks to be lit on November 20 include: