Hochul outlines priorities in afternoon address

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L) with her husband William J. Hochul Jr. is sworn in by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation’s fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul gave a speech outlining her priorities for New York State this afternoon. It followed her ceremonial swear in ceremony and meeting with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

The big focus was on fighting COVID and getting kids back into the classroom safely.

“We need to require vaccinations for all school personnel with an option to test out weekly at least for now,” Hochul said.

She also wants the Department of Health to issue a directive on universal masking at schools. Other priorities are increasing vaccination rates and preparing for booster shots.

And she’s working to get rent relief out to people quicker. She says the state will launch a targeted campaign and hire more staff to process applications. “I am not at all satisfied with the pace that this COVID relief is getting out the door. I want the money out now. I want it out with no more excuses and delays,” Hochul said.

We are still waiting for the Governor to make her choice for Lieutenant Governor. She’s said that will be a person from New York City.