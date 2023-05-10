ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Title 42 is set to expire tomorrow. This measure was issued during the pandemic era, allowing the U.S. to expel migrants from crossing US borders on grounds of public health. In preparation for the expiration, Governor Hochul has signed an executive order expanding funding to help migrants who come to the state.

The executive order says even with Title 42 in place, New York City is currently housing almost 37,000 migrants from Southern borders. A number that’s increased by nearly 1600 over the past week. The order will allow New York to mobilize 500 members of the National Guard and give authority to localities to purchase food, supplies, and equipment to respond to the expected surge.

In a statement Governor Hochul said in part, “This Executive Order will be an important part of our coordinated response. I have spoken to Mayor Adams and County Executives throughout New York as we work to address this situation.” This past year, bus loads of migrants from Texas and Florida have been sent to New York City. Mayor Adams has recently responded by planning to send some of those migrants to Orange and Rockland county, which comes with pushback from County Executives. On Tuesday at the Capitol Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins said New York is doing what it can to help, but the federal government must step up to the plate. “This is not something that any individual municipality can manage on their own. Understand that we’re dealing obviously with human beings, and we need to be humane in the treatment as well,” she said.

In this year’s budget, the state has set aside $1 billion to help with asylum seekers being sent to the City. $741 million for shelter costs, $162 million to support the National Guard presence, $137 million in health care through NYC Care, and $10 million for legal assistance through the Office of New Americans.

GOP Chair Ed Cox said, “Democrats at every level of government are participants in the failure to secure our border … Kathy Hochul, Eric Adams, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand could alleviate this crisis by demanding in no uncertain terms that Joe Biden close the border.” The Governor’s Executive order will run through June 8th.