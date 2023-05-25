ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, May 26, temporary construction-related lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, this decision was made to ease travel over Memorial Day weekend.

The suspended lane closures will last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Construction behind permanent concrete barriers or emergency repairs may continue over the weekend.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and New Yorkers across the state will be hitting the road to enjoy time with friends and family,” said Governor Hochul. “We are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic and ensure that everyone is able to reach their destination safely and with minimal delays. I urge everyone traveling this weekend to do their part by planning ahead and driving responsibly.”

According to AAA, 42.3 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend. Motorists traveling on the New York State Thruway should be mindful that 10 service areas are closed due to construction. Fuel services will remain open at all locations. To see open service areas, click here.

Motorists should also be aware that New York State Police will be ramping up patrols throughout the weekend to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving. The special enforcement runs from Friday through Tuesday, May 30.