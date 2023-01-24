ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.

Governor Hochul announced a statewide $15 million investment across ten crime analysis centers. She said the Albany Center has quadrupled in size and the staff has doubled since recent investments were made. In part, the funding will go towards the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program, hiring more police personnel, tripling investments with prosecutors, and using the latest technologies.

“You can trace ballistic evidence from bullet casings and see if the gun was used in crimes anywhere in the country. I mean, that is data that is helpful to stop the next crime. We can now do that analysis in 24 hours so look at the prevention opportunities we have here,” said Hochul. Additionally funding will be provided for the GIVE program. “This also allows us to work with the local mayors and sheriffs and district attorneys on the strategy that they want, we’ll help fund you. Not every community is the same, you have a different way to approach it,” she said,

And while there seems to be a staffing shortage in every field, the police force is no different. “We have to get young people, individuals who want to change careers, excited about public service, and how there’s nothing more normal than being out there, putting on a uniform to protect your community. We usually do one or two academy classes a year, we’re gonna have four. So get the word out,” said Hochul.

On Monday, during their “Rescue New York” presser, Republican lawmakers proposed changes to bail reform that would include giving judges discretion when it comes to all offenses and not just serious crimes. When I asked Governor Hochul if she was on board with that plan, here’s what she had to say, “What we’re talking about now, which is a thoughtful common sense approach, is that serious crimes, in serious crimes, the judge should have more discretion, and to be able to consider more factors than simply whether or not the individual is likely to return to court when they require to.” Hochul said this would be a more proper balance in assigning bail and that she still supports the fundamental premise of bail reform.