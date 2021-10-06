Hochul to announce staffing changes, says anyone named in Cuomo sexual harassment report is out

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be making changes in her administration on October 7. A spokesperson at the governor’s office confirmed to NEWS10 that anyone currently in her administration named in the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment report will be removed from her staff.

The August 3 report by the New York Attorney General’s office found that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple state employees as well as women outside of his administration.

Hochul announced her staffing appointments in early September. Many of the appointments worked for Cuomo or for then Lieutenant Governor Hochul.

Cuomo announced his resignation on August 10 and officially resigned August 24. Hochul was sworn in as the first female New York Governor that same day.