SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Something “bazaar” comes to South Glens Falls’ local community center this month. The 42nd annual Moreau Community Center Holiday Bazaar stocks festive cheer by the tableful on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18.

During the event, the Moreau Community Center transforms into a marketplace of more than 25 tables, all stocked with handmade crafts and vendors. The fun includes food and raffle tickets, too – all in support of the community center.

“This holiday event is a big tradition in our community,” said center Executive Director Donna Nichols. “People look forward to the tradition and the food.”

The bazaar starts from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, including a dinner of hot dogs and homemade mac and cheese. The shopping is back in action early on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy special breakfast and lunch menus while they take a look at unique, community-crafted goods. This year’s raffle features a handmade quilt and afghan blanket.

Moreau Community Center is located at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls. The center hosts regular community classes, teen group meetings, and holiday events.