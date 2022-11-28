SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service – and holiday caring.

Moreau Community Center is set to hold its 45th annual Holiday Caring Program. Every year, the program benefits around 200 families, who are supplied with Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners when they otherwise may not be able to get the holiday support they need. Every year, South Glens Falls High School students pitch in to make the holidays a little more magical.

“We are so very fortunate to have such a caring and generous community who have supported this program for so many years,” said Moreau Community Center Executive Director Donna Nichols. “We were so pleased with the students’ decorations last year and can’t wait to see them this year. They were all so happy to help bring some holiday cheer to someone else for Christmas.”

For a second year, the center is getting some extra help outside of its home in a historic South Glens Falls church. On Friday, Dec. 16, South High students from the school’s French and Spanish honor societies, and the school business club, will meet at Massie’s Restaurant in South Glens Falls to wrap presents, trim the tree, and decorate the restaurant’s old storefront.

Presents and supplies come to the Holiday Caring Program by way of donations from families, businesses, school districts and other organizations around the South Glens Falls community. Some donate physical goods, and others give financially. Questions about the program can be brought to the center at (518) 792-6007, ext. 12.