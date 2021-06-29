Holland Patent Grad Awarded FASNY Scholarship

Utica, N.Y.— The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York awarded recent Holland Patent grad Josh Calvani the FASNY Gerald J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship award, for his time as a volunteer firefighter.

“A small-town person little on the chain in the fire department getting such a generous scholarship, it felt good,” Josh Calvani, FASNY Award Recipient said.

Calvani was 1 of 26 students from across the state who was awarded the $1500 for his volunteer service at the Floyd Volunteer Fire Department, which he has been a part of since he was 16 years old.

“8th-grade camping trip one of the members here, he’s a captain now, was there,” Calvin explains. “There’s a couple of firefighters and volunteers that were 8th-grade camping trip counselors and I was sort of amazed by what they do and wanted to do it.”

Scholarships are awarded based on the applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school work with senior citizens, fire prevention and other projects. Applicants must also demonstrate good character and complete a written essay.

Calvani plans on attending Onondaga Community College in the fall where he will study Fire Protection Technology.