(WSYR-TV) — On a day when the program welcomed the greatest player ever to wear an Orange uniform back as its head coach, they put up a near record-breaking performance.

No. 13 Syracuse smashed Holy Cross 28-5 in Saturday’s season-opening win. Led by Brendan Curry’s four first quarter goals, the Orange took a commanding 10-0 lead to begin the game. Curry added two assists to finish with six points. Which was matched by Owen Seebold and Tucker Dordevic, who each put home five goals and one assist.

13 players scored goals for Syracuse in the 23-goal win over Holy Cross. Bobby Gavin had seven saves between the pipes for the ‘Cuse while surrendering 3 goals in his debut. Harrison Thompson finished the game out with two saves and two goals against.

Next up for the Orange, they welcome in the second ranked Maryland Terrapins to the dome. Then, to close out the month of February, SU hosts number one Virginia.