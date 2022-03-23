UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri was joined by local veterans this afternoon to announce the Hometown Heroes Banner Program will place banners honoring our veterans, either living or deceased who have served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces, the banners will be located along the Memorial Parkway through Veterans Day.

The program is in partnership with the Oneida Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 4-90, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 9-44. Mayor Palmieri explains why this addition to the city is important.

“The Hometown Heroes Banner Program that’s something that’s very new and very different. And it’s going to embark on this parkway letting people know how much we are thankful for our men and women who have made this country what it is. I look at Utica as really being set differently than a lot of other communities we really cherish your veterans and the people who have fought for us both now and who have went on,” said Robert Palmieri, Mayor of Utica.

The submission form to have a banner made in honor of a veteran can be found at UticaHometownHeroes.com. Each banner costs $110, and will be made on a first come first serve basis, preference will be given to veterans from Utica.