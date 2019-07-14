Homicide near Boilermaker course delayed race

(WUTR-TV) — Utica Police are investigating a homicide on Poe Street in East Utica.

The incident took place a few blocks from the Boilermaker Road race course, about half a mile south of the start line. The two victims were discovered outside a vehicle at the dead-end of Poe Street, near a wooded area adjacent to Proctor Park.

Utica Police report that a woman is dead at the scene and a male was severely injured and taken to a local hospital. He is undergoing surgery. Police believe it was a domestic incident. A sharp object was used to inflict the wounds.

The incident caused a 20-minute delay to the start of the 2019 Utica Boilermaker Wheelchair Race and 15K road race.

