Honoring Black History: Glassblower turns culture into art

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The SUNY Corning Community College Diversity Center is celebrating Black History Month by honoring black artists.

The Diversity Center is acknowledging and celebrating black contributors to history and to exploring African American heritage.

Director of SUNY CCC’s Center for Diversity Equity and Inclusion Babatunde Ayanfodun’s goal is to expose people of all ages to the artwork that they’ve never seen or thought about.

Tuesday the CCC Diversity Center honored Chris day a renowned black glassblower based out of England, with a presentation of his work and what it represents in the black culture, along with his inspirations behind his work.

Day started a university course for people to study the art of glassblowing, and has a display at a glass art gallery in London, with artwork showcasing the reflection of civil rights and slavery.

Day’s work acknowledges his conflicting emotions of belonging as a man of a mixed-race and the assorted narratives by and of people of color in art history.