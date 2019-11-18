Hospice of Jefferson County announces 2019 Memory Tree schedule

(Watertown, NY) During this holiday season, Hospice of Jefferson County invites you to light a bulb on the Hospice Memory Tree in remembrance of a friend, loved one or in honor of someone special.

The Memory Tree is on display at the Salmon Run Mall Food Court from Friday, November 29th to Monday, December 23rd. Bulbs are sold with a suggested donation of $10.

Donations will add a light bulb to the tree throughout the season and help provide care to patients and their families. There will also be basket raffles and a chance to win a wooden custom child’s chair.

For more information, or to volunteer at the Memory Tree table this year, please contact Hospice of Jefferson County at 315-788-7323.