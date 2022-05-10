UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College’s Career Development Center and Hospitality Department have announced that it is hosting a ‘Hospitality Career Fair’ on Wednesday, May 11th.

The event is open to the public and is being held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on the Rome campus Dining and Community Hall at 1101 Floyd Avenue. Regional employers from across the food & hospitality industry will be attending, including Ocean Blue Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Oneida National Enterprises – Turning Stone Resort/Casino, Sterling Renaissance Festival, Vernon Downs, Brookdale Senior Living, Lafa Mediterranean by Zeina’s, Maine Tourism Association, Mohawk Valley Garden (Babe’s, Comets, etc.), and The Tailor and the Cook.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to be ready to speak with employers, so dress professionally and have extra copies of your resume available.

Anyone with further questions can contact the Career Development Center at 315-731-5847.