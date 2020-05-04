Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline in NYS; lessons to learn from the virus

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “[The] overall direction is good, even though it is painful,” when discussing the COVID-19 numbers in New York State on Sunday.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations throughout the state continue to decline. Governor Cuomo said the state has fewer than 10,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 for the first time since about March 18.

Tragically, Cuomo announced 280 more people lost their fight with COVID-19 and passed away from the virus on Saturday.

This is a slight decrease from the amount of deaths New York saw in the last few days.

At his press conference Sunday, Cuomo stressed that we must learn from history, and referenced the Spanish flu of 1918. According to Cuomo, there were multiple waves of the Spanish flu, and the country must be prepared for a potential second wave of COVID-19.

According to a report from the CDC, America should have enacted their travel bans from China and Europe earlier.

In today’s world of travel, an outbreak anywhere is essentially an outbreak everywhere.

The governor also referenced how the hospital system was extremely stressed at the peak of COVID-19, and New York State was scrambling to ensure everyone in the state received adequate care.

Cuomo said the state did an unbelievable job coordinating supplies from nearly 200 hospitals in the state to ensure everyone had enough equipment. However, moving forward, the governor wants a plan to already be in place, so New York can react to any future outbreaks quicker.

The PPE shortage was a major issue, and to prevent a shortage from happening again, Governor Cuomo said the health department will now require every hospital in the state to have a 90-day stockpile of PPE moving forward.

States are still bidding to purchase PPE and other medical supplies, and according to Cuomo, this just drives the prices up. The governor said the country has to work together, because right now we are bidding against our fellow Americans for equipment that we all need.

In order to increase their buying power, Governor Cuomo announced a coalition with seven other states in the region to work together to buy essential supplies.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo realized the United States relies too much on China and other countries for this vital equipment. He said the U.S. should begin making its own PPE, so we are not in a crisis if another wave of COVID-19 or another disease were to hit the U.S.

Although Governor Cuomo discussed the lessons to learn from COVID-19 on Sunday, he said, “We’re not out of the woods.”

The governor said the curve doesn’t just go down, the people had to bring it down. Cuomo warned if we do not continue to social distance ourselves and wear masks in situations where social distancing can’t be followed, the curve will go back up.

According to Cuomo, wearing a mask is your social responsibility and, “Wearing a mask, is a sign of respect to other people.”

