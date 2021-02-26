Hospitalizations from COVID-19 lowest since December

February 15, 2021- Albany, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —  Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 5,626, the lowest since December 12, 2020. 

According to the governor’s office, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 2.82%, the lowest since November 21, and the 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.22 percent, the lowest since November 26. 

Cuomo said, “New Yorkers need to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands. We wear masks not just to protect ourselves, but to protect each other, and that spirit will get us through the coming months as we work to beat the COVID beast.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 291,189
  • Total Positive – 8,204
  • Percent Positive – 2.82%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,626 (-77)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -529
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 697
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 1,132 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 771 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 144,991 (+669)
  • Deaths – 95
  • Total Deaths – 38,321

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1560.01%34%
Central New York700.01%33%
Finger Lakes2140.02%41%
Long Island9440.03%34%
Mid-Hudson5770.02%44%
Mohawk Valley930.02%37%
New York City3,1930.04%31%
North Country640.02%57%
Southern Tier1140.02%47%
Western New York2010.01%38%
Statewide5,6260.03%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24920122%
Central New York26217434%
Finger Lakes39726936%
Long Island86569022%
Mid-Hudson67940142%
Mohawk Valley1278631%
New York City2,6332,03522%
North Country593744%
Southern Tier1266844%
Western New York54531839%
Statewide5,9424,27928%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region2.02%1.95%1.86%
Central New York1.08%1.05%1.03%
Finger Lakes2.22%2.11%2.00%
Long Island4.10%4.17%4.08%
Mid-Hudson4.18%4.21%4.10%
Mohawk Valley1.92%1.95%1.82%
New York City4.35%4.37%4.20%
North Country3.39%3.18%2.81%
Southern Tier0.71%0.74%0.74%
Western New York2.31%2.03%1.93%
Statewide3.36%3.34%3.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Bronx5.62%5.96%5.78%
Brooklyn4.72%4.77%4.72%
Manhattan2.80%2.92%2.88%
Queens4.85%4.99%4.80%
Staten Island4.62%4.74%4.62%

Of the 1,614,724 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,68363
Allegany2,8789
Broome14,637116
Cattaraugus4,36312
Cayuga5,34512
Chautauqua7,26811
Chemung6,42012
Chenango2,41013
Clinton3,53023
Columbia3,3688
Cortland3,14028
Delaware1,4868
Dutchess22,088120
Erie64,689275
Essex1,3324
Franklin2,02719
Fulton3,28917
Genesee4,3786
Greene2,62213
Hamilton2812
Herkimer4,5395
Jefferson4,74319
Lewis2,0504
Livingston3,51531
Madison3,81711
Monroe52,245123
Montgomery3,14912
Nassau146,727742
Niagara15,19438
NYC703,1704,419
Oneida19,62946
Onondaga32,22473
Ontario5,75019
Orange36,556222
Orleans2,4396
Oswego5,96913
Otsego2,3114
Putnam8,27127
Rensselaer8,93533
Rockland38,265127
Saratoga11,84448
Schenectady10,76525
Schoharie1,1874
Schuyler8592
Seneca1,58915
St. Lawrence5,43956
Steuben5,47815
Suffolk160,967675
Sullivan4,71526
Tioga2,7889
Tompkins3,4358
Ulster9,94042
Warren2,81912
Washington2,32025
Wayne4,4338
Westchester106,611482
Wyoming2,7927
Yates1,0110

Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,321. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx13
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings12
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan15
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Nassau6
Onondaga4
Orange2
Orleans1
Queens13
Richmond1
St. Lawrence2
Suffolk7
Westchester6

