SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters were sent to 1508 Spring Street, on the north side, for a fire around 12:51 a.m. on February 18.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi St.) were on the scene within minutes and reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the one-and-a-half story home, according to Syracuse Fire Department.

The firefighters connected to a nearby fire hydrant and stretched their hoses from Engine 2 into the home, working to combat the fire.

At first, they heard that there may have still been someone inside of the home, so firefighters entered. They did not find anyone.

The firefighters eventually retreated from inside the home after an abundance of heavy smoke and flame were coming from within.

SFD spent almost two hours working on maintaining the fire.

“At one point, an additional crew (four firefighters) was called to the scene to assist with firefighting efforts” said SFD.

There was a lot of damage done to the house, with the possibility of it being a total loss.

“Firefighters had to contend with heavy snow and below-freezing temperatures, which created slippery conditions and added a level of difficulty to operations. Syracuse Fire Investigators were on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire,” SFD added.

A total of 47 fire personnel responded to this fire, including command and support staff. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. Eleven occupants were displaced by the blaze and the American Red Cross was on scene assisting them. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, National Grid, American Medical Response, and the Syracuse DPW were also on the scene to assist with the operation. We thank our partners at the 911 center, SPD, the Red Cross, AMR, National Grid, and the DPW.