ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region-founded streetwear platform House of Kicks will host its fifth and largest sneaker and streetwear convention Saturday, July 9, at the Albany Capital Center. The Community event features a basketball tournament, contests, and exclusive vendors. General admission for the event is $15 and will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s event will host the first “Battle of the Summer” basketball tournament in collaboration with local motivational and sports brand ‘Different Official.’ For a $250 entry, teams of 3 will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 prize.

Additionally, an array of activities will be featured throughout the day while showcasing 100+ exclusive vendors specializing in sneakers, streetwear, vintage clothing, and more. House of Kicks Convention will also run a private VIP early entry between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for $35.

Attendees can also partake in the 1-hour early admission for $60, which will also gain membership to the House of Kicks’ Cook Group Discord Server. This exclusive event will host thousands of streetwear enthusiasts from around the world to interact in trade, share tips, and much more.