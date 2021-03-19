House passes legislation to support local farms, dairies

Cows are seen at Tollgate farm on January 17, 2020 in Ancramdale, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Thursday night, the House passed H.R. 1603, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The bipartisan legislation will provide support to local farms and dairies through reforms that improve and streamline the temporary visa program and strengthen protections for agricultural workers.

Congressman Paul Tonko was one of the representatives to support the passage of the act.

“As the grandson of dairy farmers, I recognize firsthand the challenges facing New York’s family farms and dairies,” said Congressman Tonko. “Strengthening America’s seasonal guest worker program will save countless New York farms and communities that have suffered major losses year after year simply because they can’t find workers to do the job at harvest or milking time. Our dairies in particular have struggled without any guest worker program or other means to fill the labor demands of their year-round operations.”

“New York Farm Bureau is pleased to see the Farm Workforce Modernization Act advance and thanks Representative Tonko for his support of the legislation,” said David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President. “The bill would provide much needed agricultural labor reforms that address the needs of farmworkers currently in New York as well as expanding the agricultural visa program to include year-round labor. This would provide more stability for farmworkers and farm employers alike, especially dairy farms, and strengthen our food system in this country.”

Tonko says the Farm Workforce Modernization Act: