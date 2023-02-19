SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may not be surprising to hear but the current housing market is driving many people out of Syracuse and into different and more affordable cities nearby.

A historically low inventory of homes for sale is making home buying a pricey competition for people who are looking to live and work in Syracuse.

Not only are homes expensive but interest rates have become a nightmare for current homeowners in Central New York which is driving future homeowners to consider buying homes in other cities including Rochester, Auburn and Utica.

This is happening all over the U.S. as many Americans are choosing to move long distances, and 97 percent of U.S. homebuyers are utilizing online sites when looking for their next home, according to a 2021 report from the National Association of Realtors.

To see where Syracuse people are looking to buy homes, Stacker compiled statistics using cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com. Data is based on micropolitan and metropolitan areas, which include cities as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022. Monthly inventory data is as of January 2023.

Continue reading to see where people in Syracuse are shopping for their next house.

10. Myrtle Beach, SC

View share: 1.9%- Median listing price: $361,892- Listings as of January 2023: 4,343- Median listing price per square foot: $218

#9. Binghamton, NY

View share: 2.4%- Median listing price: $173,925- Listings as of January 2023: 295- Median listing price per square foot: $103

#8. New York, NY

View share: 2.5%- Median listing price: $659,000- Listings as of January 2023: 31,061- Median listing price per square foot: $457

#7. Watertown, NY

View share: 2.5%- Median listing price: $177,000- Listings as of January 2023: 184- Median listing price per square foot: $109

#6. Buffalo, NY

View share: 3.2%- Median listing price: $224,200- Listings as of January 2023: 818- Median listing price per square foot: $152

#5. Tampa, FL

View share: 3.3%- Median listing price: $400,000- Listings as of January 2023: 10,524- Median listing price per square foot: $242

#4. Auburn, NY

View share: 4.2%- Median listing price: $186,100- Listings as of January 2023: 71- Median listing price per square foot: $109

#3. Albany, NY

View share: 5.0%- Median listing price: $358,034- Listings as of January 2023: 1,153- Median listing price per square foot: $196

#2. Rochester, NY

View share: 5.4%- Median listing price: $229,450- Listings as of January 2023: 703- Median listing price per square foot: $138

#1. Utica, NY

View share: 8.9%- Median listing price: $173,450- Listings as of January 2023: 344- Median listing price per square foot: $115