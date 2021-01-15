How does N.Y.’s vaccination plan compare to Mass. and Vt.?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Although not without its complications, New York has given the go-ahead for residents who belong in 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan to receive the vaccine. It makes 3.2 million of the 8.4 million residents, or approximately 38% of the state’s population, eligible to get vaccinated.

New York’s plan falls in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for a phased approach with healthcare workers and long-term care residents in group 1a, frontline essential workers and people over the age of 65 in group 1b.

Both the Massachusetts and Vermont’s distribution plans also follow ACIP recommendations but how they are handling the actual distribution of the vaccine is different.

New Yorkers can determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state’s Department of Health (DOH) website. Residents can also make an appointment to get the shot on the same website once eligibility is confirmed.

A site was set up at the University at Albany which started vaccinating people beginning January 15. It’s the only site listed on the DOH website in the Capital Region and there are currently no appointments available. Appointments are available at 10 of the 13 vaccination sites.

An alert on the DOH website tells residents what Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his State of the State, that there is not enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone now eligible. “The Federal Government determines how much vaccine New York State receives. The Federal Government has only given New York approximately 300,000 vaccines/week for over 7 million people who are eligible – as a result supply is very limited,” the website reads.

Other than a list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, no information on vaccination sites or a way to check eligibility is available on Vermont’s DOH website. Healthcare workers and long-term care residents are directly being notified about vaccinations, also according to the website.

When vaccine is distributed more widely, we will look at all possible ways to get vaccine to Vermonters. This may include working with health care providers, pharmacies, and others to help distribute vaccine. More information about where people can get COVID-19 vaccines will be shared as soon as possible. We are also collaborating with community organizations and other partners to make sure people who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, have equitable access to the vaccine. Vermont DOH

Healthcare workers (clinical and non-clinical) including dentists/home health care, long-term residents, people in congregate care, emergency medical services, police, and fire are all part of the Massachusetts phase one group.

An appointment is necessary to get vaccinated at one of the 12 sites set up, according to Massachusetts.gov. A word document can be downloaded with the list of sites and on that list is a site to register for an appointment but the calendar lists no availability for appointments through February.