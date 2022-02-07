ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- An additional 44 kids in New York have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) since the beginning of the year, according to the Department of Health. MIS-C can cause serious illness in kids who test positive for COVID-19.

As of Jan. 31, the DOH said there were 654 cases of MIS-C statewide, up from 610 as of Jan. 3. Kids between the ages of 5-11 remain the age group most prone to getting the condition. However, there have been no additional deaths from MIS-C, the total remains three.

Below are the percentages of kids in different age groups diagnosed with MIS-C as of Jan. 3 compared to Jan. 31.

Age Jan. 3 cases (%) Jan. 31 cases (%) Under 1 4% 3% 1-4-year-olds 23% 23% 5-11- year-olds 43% 44% 12-15-year-olds 18% 17% 16-20-year-olds 12% 12% Source: DOH

MIS-C can cause vital organs to become inflamed, damaging them if not treated. The condition is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome, according to Johns Hopkins. Symptoms of MIS-C include:

A fever for more than 24 hours

Bloodshot eyes

Skin Rash

Stomach Pain

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Difficulty feeding (infants) or too sick to drink fluids

Children typically show symptoms of MIS-C two to three weeks after being infected with COVID. The DOH said parents and caregivers should get children exhibiting symptoms of MIS-C immediate medical care.

They said get immediate emergency care for children experiencing:

Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Decreased amount or frequency of urine

Confusion, not acting right, or won’t wake up or stay awake

The best way to protect children from developing MIS-C is to prevent them from getting COVID. Having all family members who can get vaccinated including children and wearing a mask in areas of high virus transmission is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent MIS-C.

COVID vaccines are available for kids over the age of five and the percentage of kids vaccinated continues to grow slowly in the state. The percentage of kids ages 5-11 fully vaccinated as of Jan. 6 was 19.4% compared to 29.4% on Feb. 7. The percentage of kids 12-17 fully vaccinated was 64.9% versus 67.9%, according to the DOH.

Received one dose

Age group As of Jan. 6 As of Feb. 7 5-11 30.5% 37.3% 12-17 72.8% 75.6%

Fully vaccinated