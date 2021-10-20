How to be eco-friendly this Halloween

NEW YORK — Halloween is the season for all things spooky and scary. Goblins, ghosts… and garbage.

No one wants to cancel Halloween, but it’s worth talking about its trash problem.

On average, a single trick-or-treater generates about one pound of trash, just from candy wrappers alone — Keep in mind, there are about 41 million trick-or-treaters.

On top of that, think of all the costumes and decorations that get thrown away.

How can we keep all the fun of Halloween while keeping in mind how it impacts our environment?

Environmental Activist Lauren Singer, who lives a zero-waste life, shares tips for others on how to be environmentally friendly this Halloween.