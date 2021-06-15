How to watch Nik Wallenda’s 320-foot high-wire walk Thursday at D’Youville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Daredevil Nik Wallenda will walk 320 feet on a wire five-eighths of an inch thick during Thursday’s promotional stunt at D’Youville, according to info released Monday by the college.

Wallenda will begin his walk on top of D’Youville’s Montante Library at approximately 3:30 p.m. He’ll cross West Avenue five stories above the pavement and finish on top of the college’s new Health Professionals HUB building, which D’Youville is unveiling in a ceremony before the walk.

News 4 will air the event live on television and WIVB.com, starting with a special broadcast at 3 p.m.

D’Youville says the 320-foot walk will be the longest high-wire walk ever in the City of Buffalo. The public is invited to attend a “block party” on D’Youville’s campus to watch the event – the entrance will be on West Avenue, which will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Wallenda’s hire-wire acts have generated international acclaim and earned him 11 Guinness World Records. He is most remembered locally for his walk across Niagara Falls in 2012, and has since crossed the Grand Canyon, Times Square and a volcano in Nicaragua.

“I have a special place in my heart for Western New York; I always will,” Wallenda said last week.

“When I told my Dad about this walk just last week, he said, ‘Be careful. Those are the ones that could get you,’ ” Wallenda added. “The reality is my great grandfather lost his life on a walk that was miniscule in comparison to other walks that he did, so the dangers are always relevant.”

D’Youville says its Health Professionals HUB, in partnership with Catholic Health, “will provide much-needed primary care services to the residents of Buffalo’s West Side. It will also offer space where D’Youville students will gain essential clinical experience and area residents can train for stable, well-paying careers.”

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown and state senator Tim Kennedy will be on hand for the event.