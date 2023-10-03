BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills travel abroad to London where they’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

NFL Network will broadcast the game nationally, with Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner on the call and Jamie Erdahl working the sideline. The matchup will be carried on Fox 29 in the Buffalo market.

The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will be live from London getting you set for Sunday morning’s big game with three shows on WIVB:

7-7:30 p.m. Friday

7-7:30 p.m. Saturday

8-9 a.m. Sunday

Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

The game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

On SiriusXM, the Bills broadcast can be heard on channels 146 or 390.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

As of Tuesday, the Bills (3-1) were 5.5-point favorites against the Jaguars (2-2).

Next game

The Bills return to Orchard Park for a Sunday Night Football tilt against Brian Daboll and the New York Giants. The game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on NBC.