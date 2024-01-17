BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will write another chapter in their rivalry when the two teams will square off in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will air the game. The game will be shown nationally on CBS.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call, with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

Buffalo Kickoff Live will air at 11 a.m. Sunday on WNLO and 11:30 a.m. on WIVB. After the game, Buffalo Postgame Live will air at 10 p.m. News 4 Sports+ will air at 11:30 p.m. on WIVB.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Nationally, Westwood One will carry the game, with Tom McCarthy, Tony Boselli and Ryan Leaf on the call.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Bills vs. Chiefs playoff history

The Bills and Chiefs have had memorable playoff battles in the past, with the infamous “13 seconds” game still a sore memory for Buffalo fans. Kansas City leads the all-time postseason series 3-2.

What should I know about the Chiefs?

Despite a bit of a down year for their standards, the Chiefs (11-6) are still the defending Super Bowl champions and boast arguably the league’s top quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. Their offense is not as prolific as in recent seasons, but defensively, they’ve become one of the NFL’s best, ranking 2nd in the league in the regular season allowing 289 yards per game.

Betting line

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bills are 3-point home favorites.

If the Bills win…

Buffalo would face the winner of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans matchup in the AFC Championship. If the Ravens win, the game would be in Baltimore, but if the Texans win, the game would be in Orchard Park.